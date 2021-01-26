Tuesday, 26 January 2021 – Former Mother-in-law actress, Jacqueline Waruinge alias Shee, has for the first time disclosed that she is among the thousands of Kenyans who were rendered jobless by Covid-19.

Shee had been working in the hotel industry after her acting career flopped until the Covid pandemic struck.

The once-famous actress revealed that she sold all her household items and moved back to her parents’ home when things got tough.

For 10 months, she has been surviving doing casual jobs.

However, she has finally landed a job.

Shee had pleaded with her fans to inform her of any job vacancy available and after swallowing her pride and seeking help from fans and friends.

“Never be embarrassed to tell people you are jobless. Pride and ego never fed anyone,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST