Friday, 15 January 2021 – A Standard 8 pupil from Embu has confessed that he killed his cousin and drank his blood in a suspected ritual sacrifice.

The 16-year-old boy led police to a river where he dumped the body of his cousin Brayden Mutwiri, who went missing last month.

The body had decomposed beyond recognition after remaining in water for weeks.

The suspect and one of his accomplices were arrested on Monday and held at the Siakago police station.

The suspect led police to a nearby river where the body of the deceased was found stuck between the rocks.

The suspect is said to have narrated to his uncle how he and his accomplices murdered his late cousin, drank his blood and then dumped his body into the river.

According to area chief Charles Njeru, Mutwiri disappeared mysteriously from home last month.

Residents have been desperately searching for him.

The family has to wait for a postmortem result to establish whether the body is Mutwiri’s since it had decomposed beyond recognition.

Njeru said this was the second incident of a missing child being found dead in the river.

