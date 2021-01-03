Sunday, January 3, 2021 – New details have emerged describing the last moments before Deputy President William Ruto’s staffer, David Too, died after jumping into a dam in Uasin Gishu.

Speaking to the media, a witness narrated how he attempted to save Too from drowning.

The witness, a neighbour identified as Elkana Kirwa, revealed that he was walking to work when he heard someone screaming.

“I was walking to work and I heard someone screaming.”

“I rushed to the dam and I found him calling for help while swimming towards one of the walls.”

“I asked someone living near the dam to rush to the scene with a rope.”

“A young man arrived with the rope, and we threw it to him in an attempt to pull the officer out, but he drowned.”

“We couldn’t help because none of us can swim,” stated Kirwa.

Too’s brother, Aaron Sing’oei, suspected that he killed himself due to pressure after he lost a camera that belongs to Deputy President William Ruto’s press team.

He noted that his brother jumped into the damn immediately after he abruptly ended a phone call they were having Friday morning.

When the camera disappeared, Too reported the matter to Kiambaa police station but after an initial assessment, the police did not make any arrest or release further statements.

This is what may have led him to jump into Ngeria dam in Uasin Gishu on Friday morning, three days after visiting his family.

