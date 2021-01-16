Saturday, 16 January 2021 – Budding city entrepreneur, Michelle Ntalami, has for a long time been rumoured to be dating BBC reporter Makena Njeri.

Michelle and Makena have been serving couple goals on social media and exchanging sweet romantic messages, leading to speculations that they are dating.

Just last month, Michelle caused murmurs after she introduced Makena to her parents, leading to rumours that they were planning for a wedding.

However, Michelle has confirmed she is straight during a question and answer session with her fans.

She confessed that although women approach her, she prefers men.

“I prefer men, case closed,” she affirmed.

Michelle’s latest announcement concurs with remarks that she made during an interview with Jalang’o TV.

She said Makena is a close friend and not a lover as alleged.

She further challenged men who are confident enough to come out and woo her but warned that she is not an easy woman to handle.

