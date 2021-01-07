Thursday, 07 January 2021 – Former Kiss FM breakfast show presenter, Andrew Kibe, has opened up on how his life crumbled after he lost his job at the Radio Africa Group-owned station.

Speaking in an interview, Kibe disclosed that when he left Kiss 100 where he was earning a six-figure salary, he had many plans but things didn’t go according to plan.

Once he lost his huge income that was estimated to be more than Ksh 400,000 per month, he was unable to pay debts and auctioneers came knocking and repossessed his house and car.

Kibe revealed that he even became homeless at some point.

“2020 ilikuwa imeniokota bruh (The year 2020 was hard one for me), I lost my moti (car), I lost the house I was living in, I was homeless for a moment,” he said.

Kibe further revealed that close friends deserted him when he lost his lucrative job.

He tried to ask for help from people he called friends but his calls and texts went unanswered.

“When I left Kiss FM my friends thought I had been fired and did not want to help. All the calls and texts I was getting stopped coming,” he said.

He also tried to pitch ideas to investors but his efforts bore no fruits.

Kibe left Kiss 100 last year in unclear circumstances.

Word has it that he was fired for going to work late and drunk and disrespecting his bosses.

He recently launched an online radio station called Rogue radio but it’s yet to make an impact in the competitive radio industry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST