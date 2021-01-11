Monday, January 11, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, has weighed in on the impeachment of his successor, Mike Sonko, in December 2020, and given his two cents.

Speaking to the press in Homa Bay, Kidero, who has since shifted his political base to Homa Bay County, stated that he had warned Sonko of challenges that awaited him in the office, but he took him for granted.

He noted that he knew Sonko will not manage the enormous task of being the Nairobi governor given his level of education and experience.

“I hope the people of Nairobi have learned from the mistake they made in the past election.”

“When I was handing over, I said Nairobi is not a walk in the park, and I am sure when they walked in there, they felt like they were wearing boots inside water.”

“I hope they have learnt their lesson because they jumped from the frying pan to the fire.”

“It is important to elect leaders who are knowledgeable, experienced, passionate and drive for results and to change people’s lives,” he stated.

During the event, the governor noted that he would vie for the gubernatorial seat in Homa Bay to improve infrastructure.

Top on his agenda will be to ensure that water is availed in people’s homes because ‘water is everywhere except on the taps.’

