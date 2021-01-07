Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Nominated Jubilee Party Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has continued to explain why he joined Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mwaura, who ditched the Kieleweke faction for the ‘hustlers movement’, a week ago, said he joined Ruto to honour President Uhuru Kenyatta promise to DP where he said he will rule for 10 years and then support Ruto for 10 years.

“Yangu Kumi na Ruto Kumi” Uhuru was quoted saying this immediately after he won the 2013 presidential election.

According to Mwaura, he joined Ruto’s camp after listening to his people on the ground who urged him to join the DP’s bandwagon for his political survival.

“…I have listened to the people on the ground where I come from. It has been on record in Jubilee that president Kenyatta should serve for ten years then DP Ruto…” Mwaura wrote on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has said the party will crack the whip on all Jubilee members who have joined Ruto’s Tanga Tanga.

