Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Chama Cha Maendeleo (CCM) Party Leader, Isaac Ruto, has outlined his reasons for joining Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

The CCM leader switched camps on Friday, January 15 with DP Ruto gifting him with a wheelbarrow, as a symbol of welcoming him to the hustler movement.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the former Bomet Governor said that he was attracted by Ruto’s idea of creating jobs, uplifting the economy and supporting the common mwananchi.

However, Isaac added that working with Ruto does not bar him from partnering with President Uhuru Kenyatta as both Ruto and the Head of State are part of the government, which he entered into a partnership.

CCM signed a coalition agreement with the ruling party Jubilee in June 2020.

“The alliance with Jubilee is still concrete.”

“Politicians we are working with are in government and we must give them ample time to work.”

“Uhuru has to deliver on his mandate and we agreed on that as CCM.”

“Parties should not be a cause of division among leaders and citizens,” Isaac said.

He added that his choice to support Ruto’s 2022 presidential aspirations had not hampered his relationship with other politicians, especially Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST