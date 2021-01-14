Thursday, 14 January 2021 – A house help who discovered Elizabeth Koki’s lifeless body has recorded a statement with detectives and confirmed that she heard screams the night the prominent lawyer died.

The house help disclosed that Kadima came to Koki’s house at around 9 PM and one hour later, she heard screams coming from her bedroom but she didn’t bother to find out what was going on.

The house help told detectives that Koki and Kadima had frequent arguments.

Here’s a timeline she provided.

January 8

8pm: Koki arrived home.

9 pm: Koki was joined by a man, who was a frequent visitor to Koki’s household. Later on, the house help said that she took Koki’s two children to bed as they left both Koki and the man together.

10.30 pm: She told investigators, she heard screams coming from her boss’s room but did not bother to find out what was happening. She had in the past witnessed Koki and Kadima get into heated arguments.

January 9

7 am: Koki did not leave the house to go to work as she expected.

10 am: The house help discovered Koki’s lifeless body in her bedroom. Kadima was nowhere to be found.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor on Tuesday said the deceased lawyer was suffocated to death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST