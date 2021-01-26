Tuesday, January 26, 2021 – All Saints Cathedral Provost, Rev. Canon Sammy Wainaina, the man who riled President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday with his powerful sermon, has spoken on the aftermath of the viral preaching.

The reverend had called out the president for admitting that Ksh2 billion was being stolen by corrupt government officials daily.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Rev. Wainaina revealed since his preaching on Sunday, he has received many calls.

He pointed out that the majority of those who reached out to him were Christians who expressed their gratitude for the message.

He also sought to reassure the public that he had not been intimidated or blackmailed by state officials as speculated on social media platforms.

“I found it interesting because my phone today has been extremely busy and most of those who have called me are Christians.”

“They have said ‘thank you’ for speaking on our behalf.”

“By the way, I did not preach that way to become popular.”

“People can brand me whatever they want to brand me but I have a divine mandate.”

“When I did the first sermon and talked about the hustler-dynasty narrative, I was branded anti-DP and the whole week I was bashed on that and I didn’t even respond.”

“Yesterday, I was told that I am anti-president and BBI and I was also bashed for that,” he added.

Further, he stated that his sermons had not been influenced by handouts from any of the politicians.

“I represent none and I speak my own mind,” he stated.

In an excerpt of his sermon, Wainaina argued that the president had enough agencies at his disposal to ensure no money got lost.

He suspected that the government either knew who was stealing the money or it was part of those who were involved in the theft.

He also stated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) would not solve problems, but was aimed at enriching a few individuals.

