Saturday, January 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday surprised Mt Kenya MCAs at Sagana State Lodge when he said he had never said he will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Early this month, Uhuru, who attended the burial of Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi ‘s mother Hannah Mudavadi in Vihiga County, said Kalenjin and Kikuyu communities should allow other communities to rule Kenya meaning he was saying he will not support Ruto who is a Kalenjin in 2022.

But on Friday, the President denied ever saying that and said “I have never said I will not support William Ruto; why do you keep insulting me? Yes, I said kumi kumi, yangu kumi iliisha lini? (I said 10-10, but when did my 10 years end?).

“I have been busy with work, doing what you asked me to do. The rest have been making noise.”

Uhuru said he will use his remaining time in office to ensure there is no more bloodshed after elections.

He said that BBI is not meant to fight or help anyone politically, but rather to help Kenyans.

He urged leaders to pass the BBI bill.

“Pitisheni hii BBI itasaidia watu waliowachagua (Pass the BBI bill for it will help those who voted for you),” Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST