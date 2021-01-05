Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has admitted that he hates President Uhuru Kenyatta with passion since he was the man behind his impeachment.

Sonko was impeached last month after Nairobi MCAs accused him of gross misconduct and violating the constitution.

Responding to nominated MP David Sankok on Twitter on Tuesday, the former Nairobi county boss admitted that he hates Uhuru like the devil and he prays for him to be impeached like him.

“Let him also be a former President before his retirement the same way he made me become a former Governor before the end of my time. I hate you Your Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. You are the worst President,” he said.

Sonko also regretted supporting Uhuru, saying he never knew he was a dictator.

“Wanjikus, myself included, are fed up with the dictatorial leadership of our once upon a time beloved President whom I used to love with all my heart. There was a time I was even ready to lose my life coz of supporting him,” he added.

Sonko recently joined the Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee Party, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

