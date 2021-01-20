Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga held a crisis meeting with his key allies yesterday to discuss the demand issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru demanded Raila and his ODM party to sign a formal deal that will seal their March 2018 handshake deal.

The two decided to work together to calm the political tension emanating from the controversial August 2017 General election.

But speaking yesterday, Raila, through his ODM Chairman John Mbadi, said Baba does not need to prove anything to Uhuru.

He noted the need to trust Raila because he is a man of his word.

“We don’t need to have a formal agreement with Jubilee.”

“All we need is to trust each other,” ODM Chairman John Mbadi said.

However, trust issues are key to the new deal being sought by Kenyatta as Odinga has on numerous occasions asked his critics to distance him from Jubilee failures.

His allies such as Siaya Senator James Orengo have also openly criticized Jubilee for unemployment and Kenya’s high debt level.

The Kenyan DAILY POST