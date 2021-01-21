Thursday, January 21, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru seems to have given up on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that is being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This was evident during an interview yesterday when she was questioned on whether she will continue supporting the constitutional amendment through BBI after she raised concerns in the manner in which it was being popularized in Mt. Kenya.

In her response, Waiguru responded that she will wait to be advised and then make decisions on how best to engage the BBI process.

“It is my view that for it to pass smoothly, we need to move from making BBI a competitive to a collaborative process by bringing everyone on board, including those with divergent views, so that we all own the document as opposed to having competing internal and external camps,” Waiguru said.

Waiguru was a member of Team Embrace which comprised women leaders in both Jubilee and ODM and traversed the country to popularise the BBI.

She was also a noticeable feature on the BBI rallies held at the beginning of 2020 before they were called off after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

