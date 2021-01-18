Monday, January 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has denied endorsing Deputy President William Ruto for the top seat in 2022.

Speaking to his Kikuyu backyard via four vernacular FM radio stations on Monday, Uhuru said he never endorsed Ruto despite a video clip online of the President saying ‘Kumi yangu na kumi ya Ruto’

“The truth of the matter is that I do not remember telling you to vote for any particular persons and giving any promises to anyone. When the elections come, we shall look to exercise our democratic right and we shall surely be evaluating each and every candidate on the ballot,” Uhuru said.

The Head of state also urged his Mt Kenya backyard to move in unity towards the next political dispensation saying that some political players from the region are guilty of accepting payments to bring down rivals.

“There is a clique seeking to divide our people for their own selfish interest and I want to tell you that divided you will fall and my plea to you is that we move together and we also move together with the rest of Kenya,” he said.

