Friday, 22 January 2021 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Kalekye Mumo, has disclosed the type of men she is interested in.

Speaking during an interview, Kaleyke, who is yet to get a husband despite clocking almost 40 years, disclosed that slim men make her head go gaga.

According to the plus-size media personality, men with a big body like Willis Raburu are a turn-off.

However, she stated that although she loves slim men, she will never talk trash about big-bodied men.

“First of all opposite attracts, personally I am not attracted to big-bodied men but I will never talk badly about them. I am just not attracted to them. So, you will find me with a guy who is slim and that’s it,” she said.

