Monday January 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has given the strongest indication ever that he is going nowhere when he retires in 2022.

Speaking during an interview, Uhuru stated that he is ready to serve Kenyans in any capacity after his term officially ends in 2022.

However, he made it absolutely clear that he would not be seeking another run for the top seat.

“Let’s remain patriotic.”

“ I am not interested in power after my retirement, but am ready to serve the country in any capacity,” Uhuru stated.

Previously, the Head of State has stated on numerous occasions that he would not extend his term or seek a Prime Minister position under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) coalition.

During the interview, Kenyatta touched on matters BBI, education and his fallout with former Governor Mike Sonko among other issues affecting the country.

He disputed allegations of the BBI bill as being a project meant only to benefit Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

