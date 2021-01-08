Friday, 08 January 2021 – Zari Hassan’s son, Raphael Ssemnwanga, recently caused a stir after he came out of the closet and confessed that he is a member of the gay community.

Raphael went live on his Instagram page and pinned a message that read, “I am coming out”, accompanied by colours associated with the LGBT community.

He further told his fans not to judge him as he confessed his love for men.

His Instagram has since been deactivated with rumours going around that Zari might have confiscated his gadgets and deactivated his page to protect him from trolls.

Here’s a video of Raphael confessing he is gay.

The Kenyan DAILY POST