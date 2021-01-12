Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Wavinya Ndeti has warned Kenyans to stop listening to Deputy President William Ruto because he is a liar.

Speaking to residents of Sabaki in Mavoko Constituency after inspecting several road infrastructure projects in the area on Monday, Wavinya told Kenyans to ignore the ‘Hustler Movement’ and instead support the Building Bridges Initiative for their own good.

She dismissed the Hustler movement as deceitful political bait aimed at misleading millions of Kenyans.

According to her, the proponents of the “Hustler movement” were bent on Balkanizing Kenyans along social status to gain the support of the vulnerable members of the society by psychological captivity.

“It is deceitful when few wealthy politicians use poverty connotations to hoodwink Kenyans and attract political support.”

“Kenyans must open their eyes wider and say no to such trickery,” said Wavinya.

The CAS urged Kenyans to support the BBI, saying it was the only sure bet to end election chaos every five years.

She said once adopted, BBI will reconfigure Kenya’s political system by doing away with the winner-take-all system which left half of the country feeling left out every election cycle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST