Thursday, 28 January 2021 – Although President Uhuru Kenyatta has been labelled a dynasty by Deputy President William Ruto and his supporters, he was still hustling while in school despite being a son of the founding father.

Uhuru schooled at Amherst College in the United States of America after working briefly as a teller at the Kenyan Commercial Bank.

During his stay in the US, he had a side hustle that helped him sustain his lifestyle and perhaps that is where he honed his skills in business.

Uhuru used to convert his apartment that was located outside school into a bar during holidays.

He would sell alcohol and food to fellow students.

He shared the apartment with three other Kenyan students and most of his clients were Americans.

Each student paid $20(around Ksh 2,200 in current exchange rate) for the booze and food.

He used the money from the business to buy himself a Toyota Saloon car which cost him $ 2,000(around Ksh 220,000).

Uhuru also worked at a fast-food joint in the US while he was a student.

The president graduated from Amherst College in 1985 and returned to Kenya where he started an export company called Wilham that dealt with agricultural produce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST