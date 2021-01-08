We lived together as a family in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. We had been living on one homestead as my husband had gotten a share of the land that he inherited from his dad now my father in law. Life was good as we lived happily me and my other five in laws with nothing really seemed to come our way. As time went by, wrangles started erupting among us. No one really wanted to see the other at any particular time different from before where I could even be in my in laws house for some moment.

Everyone remained silent and dumb to each other. There was no a valid reason that made this. As time went by, fights started amongst us. Since my husband was the first born in their family, he tried to seek intervention from religious leaders for things were really not good in our family. At times I wished we would locate to a better place that was not prone to frequent and arguments that did not have any meaning each moment. Back biting was a norm among y in laws as I could not walk a meter without seeing them whisper to each other. One Sunday things were really tough as my sister in law had said something amiss about me and so we fought till she got injured thought this was the end of these wrangles but things were really going bad day by day.

A week would not end without us not fighting. There was no a viable reason that led us to these fights but mostly they were caused by misunderstanding and backbiting amongst ourselves. As time went by, things had really gone bad for even we threaten to kill each other. It was not a good homestead for visitors. Everyone lived their life and no one wanted to know about how the other was going on with life. As time went by, through a local radio station we came to know about renowned herbalists called Mugwenu doctors. my husband took the authority of contacting them since this issues were really on another level between us as in laws in the family. After a week he went at the herbalists offices ready for help. The herbalist told him that jealousy among us was ruining our understanding. They assured him that things were going to change as they had helped a lot of people with the same problem.

Three days later after he came from Mugwenu doctors we started talking to each other something that was very rare among us. After two days we organized a meeting as a family something that was very rare. This was clear indication that Mugwenu doctors were truly reliable herbalists. Since that day we reconciled as in laws as we lived harmoniously this time round.

