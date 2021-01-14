Depression is very different from simply feeling unhappy, miserable or fed up for a short time. It is serious illness that interferes with all aspects of your life, including your sex life. I was in marriage with Kelvin who was my husband and we were married for six years now. We lived in Kakamega County and life was really good. As time went by, I started experiencing depression since I had lost a job as a nurse in the county. Despite my husband working, I felt I had lost a lot. This really affected my sexual life. At times I was in deep thought and I did not feel to have sex each particular time my husband felt he wanted to have sex. For consultations call +254740637248/E-mail mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Despite him supporting me financially, I felt that there was something I was really missing in life hence so much depression which lowered my motive to have sex. Not that I had no sexual feelings but each time I was about to do the act I could have deep thought. I really lost my sexual drive. Each time I had extreme sadness that really did not go away. I really felt hopeless and lost interest and pleasure in enjoying sex as there before when I had the job. I tried using antidepressants but really things were not working to my expectations. He sometimes tried to counsel me by taking me to family counselors but all did not work. Due to this state, at times I tended to be violent each time we were about to have sex. For sure depression had really preoccupied my thought.

Through a local radio I learned about Mugwenu doctors whom I developed interest would help me end depression which had really made me to have a low sex urge. I contacted them where I booked an appointment. I went at their offices in the company of my husband since he had told me he would support me in any way to end the situation which had changed my sexual desire. I was attended to by the herbalist and promised everything was to be okay just a matter of time. Two days coming from Mugwenu doctors I experienced any situations of depression at any moment. It was an indication that the herbalists were really reliable people in the society. We would enjoy sex for I could no more experience depression.

Any lady who falls in deep thought which tends to make her lose sex appetite should visit Mugwenu doctors for they have long time cure to end that. They are the most experienced herbalist in the East African region as testimonials reveal. Mugwenu herbalists casts various spells like the hex spells, black magic spells just to mention a few. They also cure diseases such as epilepsy, tuberculosis among others just within three days time. Do not hesitate to call them if in need. For consultations call +254740637248/E-mail mugwenudoctors@gmail.com or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com for more.