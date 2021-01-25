Monday, 25 January 2021 – Deceased Mugithi singer, Mighty Salim, died a lonely man after close friends and politicians who loved to be associated with him before he fell sick abandoned him.

Speaking in a past interview with a local publication, Mighty Salim disclosed that one of the popular members of Parliament from Central Kenya gave him a fake cheque worth Ksh 50,000.

He had approached the MP seeking financial help to settle his medical bills.

Salim also blasted Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri after he failed to honour a promise that he had made to him.

During the burial of his brother Salim Junior in February 2016, the vocal MP attended the burial and promised Mighty Salim a piece of land in Subukia, Nakuru County worth Ksh 1.5 million.

However, Kimani Ngunjiri disappeared and stopped picking his calls after the burial.

He also called out friends who abandoned him when he needed them most.

“I have learned that when you are doing fine, you are important to many people. But the moment you are in distress, you are on your own. The leaders whose events I graced and performed at regarded me as their friend, but now they no longer pick my phone calls” he lamented during the interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST