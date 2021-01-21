Thursday, January 21, 2021 – Celebrated blogger and social media activist, Robert Alai, has revealed how former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, stormed the offices of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Thursday demanding to speak to him.

According to Alai, a stand-off ensued after the Impeached Governor demanded to see the ODM leader after being kept waiting for long.

Alai said Raila was having a meeting with other visitors by the time Sonko arrived at his office at Capital Hill to seek his audience.

The former Governor was reportedly told to wait until the ODM leader concludes his meeting with the visitors.

“Mike Sonko tried to storm into Raila’s office without an appointment this afternoon. Raila was having another meeting and so he was asked to wait in the visitors’ room. He stormed off because he thought he was kept waiting for long. Desperation tu inamsumbua,” Alai wrote on his Facebook page.

Sonko was impeached last month by the Nairobi county assembly over corruption allegations and gross violation of the constitution.

He has since been blaming President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga of engineering his removal from office.

