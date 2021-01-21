My name is Mary and I was married to my husband for 10 years where we had two children. At one point in our marriage, I realized my husband had become so absent in our marriage and even my kids started questioning where their dad was.

He would leave early in the morning and come late in the night. When he came, he would just take a shower and sleep. Ironically, I became so lonely in the marriage and my children started missing their father to play with them. I even suspected him of cheating and when I took his phone, I did not find any evidence of cheating.

The only problem was that he was getting too obsessed with work and business and making money and forgot that he had a responsibility also to the family and marriage. We would rarely talk and even have sex and he just became another human being whom I did not know.

My children would ask me why their dad was not taking them to school or even seeing him.

“Mum why don’t we see Daddy anymore. He does not say hi or even take us to school,” they would ask.

Worse, when I talked to my husband about it, he told me that there was nothing he could do about it since he was working so that our family could remain afloat. He really did not understand that he was already wasting away our marriage with his absenteeism.

One day, I went for a chama as usual and after making contributions as we used to, I told the women how my husband cared less about our family and more about money and business. One of the women told me she had such a challenge and she visited Doctor Mugwenu who was a traditional herbalist who used traditional herbs to solve marital problems.

She gave me his number and I called him on +254 740637248 where I told him how my husband was rarely spending time with us and had become so distant. He gave me a next day appointment. After we met, he used his spell casting powers to bring back the affection of my husband. He further gave me a herb to use on his food.

I was so happy that I had finally gotten the help that I needed. I used the herb on his dinner food that evening. In the morning the next day, he told me he wanted to take the children to school. I vividly remember how happy my children were after seeing their dad take them to school.

Gradually he became so involved with our marriage and our romance came back. He learned how to balance his time and up to date, he is the best husband and father.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.