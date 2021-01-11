Monday, 11 January 2021 – Former Inooro TV anchor, Muthoni Wa Mukiri, has finally introduced the man who warms her bed after keeping her relationship under wraps for long.

It was rumoured that she was dating her co-anchor Ken Wa Kuraiya but it later emerged that people were confusing their on-screen chemistry for a relationship.

The beautiful vernacular presenter, who is listed among the hottest Kikuyu female TV anchors, posted romantic photos with his tall and light-skinned boyfriend.

They were rocking matching outfits and from the look of things, she is drunk in love.

See photos.

