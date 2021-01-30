Saturday, 30 January 2021 – Deceased Mugithi singer, Mighty Salim, was previously married to a lady called Esther before he met his second wife, Judy Wangui.

Esther divorced the famous singer over infidelity and violence.

She had tolerated her husband’s behaviours for years hoping he will change until she got fed up.

Taking to her Facebook page sometime back, Esther spilled the beans on her troubled marriage saying, “I am not out here encouraging anyone to leave but no-one should be subjected to violence and cheating. 13 years ago, I left my Mafefeine or bush marriage due to violence and cheating.

I had been in that situation for a very long time obviously because I was already a mother of two, my eldest Kacy was 4 years old and Leslie was only 2 months old. My husband told friends I couldn’t survive without him but I was determined to leave the abusive marriage”

Esther got married last year to a white man from Netherlands that she met on a dating site and they currently live in Abu Dhabi.

Her husband also moved on and married another woman called Judy.

Check out her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST