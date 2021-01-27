Tuesday, 26 January 2021 – Sabina Joy is one of the most famous clubs in the Nairobi Central Business District.

The once dingy club that has transformed into a modern club has been in existence since the late ’70s.

It’s among the few clubs in the CBD that are still running despite the harsh business environment that is caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and dwindling economy.

The famous club where men go to party and quench their thirst with thigh vendors, who are in plenty at any given time, was previously owned by veteran Nairobi businessman Mzee Gerald Gikonyo Kanyuira(pictured below).

Mzee Gikonyo, who is now 104 years old and senile, left his son Stanley Gathogo Gikonyo to run the club.

Stanley Gathogo is a Nairobi-based politician.

In 2017, he vied for Starehe and lost.

We are informed that he plans to run again in 2022.

Currently, he is the sole proprietor of the club.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST