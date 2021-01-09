Saturday, January 9, 2021 – A young and promising lawyer identified as Elizabeth Koki has grabbed headlines after she was murdered by her Nigerian boyfriend at her residence in Syokimau, Machakos County.

Koki’s boyfriend, Christian Kadima, is alleged to have committed the heinous murder on Thursday before escaping to a city lodging where detectives arrested him.

Before he was arrested by the sleuths, he had engaged them in cat and mouse games for hours.

The suspect reportedly drove his gateway car to Riruta to create a false impression about his whereabouts but detectives managed to track him.

Koki’s body was discovered by her house help who grew suspicious after she took long to wake up.

The house help found her employer’s lifeless body lying in the bedroom with bloody bruises.

Elizabeth Koki has been described as a very sharp lady by her colleagues in the law fraternity.

She is the founder of Koki and Githinji Advocates.

Although not much is known about her love life, her Facebook page indicates that she was engaged to a man called Eddy Githinji in 2013.

Githinji is an advocate of the High Court.

See photo during their better days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST