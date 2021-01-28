Thursday, January 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the past two days held meetings with governors at the State House.

The gathering came before a crucial meeting with Mt Kenya leaders over the weekend to chart a way for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in light of Deputy President William Ruto’s rising popularity in the region.

10 governors are reported to have been in attendance at the meeting held on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27.

A governor disclosed that the top agenda at the two-day State House meeting was to plan for a BBI offensive.”

“The president was categorical that this will not be a one-off visit but a long sustained campaign to ensure political sanity and peace.”

“We will also be explaining the benefits of BBI to our people in a sustained campaign” revealed the governor who did not want to be mentioned.

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill has now entered a significant stage of debate and voting by county assemblies after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, on Tuesday, January 26, announced the transmission of the BBI Referendum Bill to the county assemblies, following verification of over one million signatures.

A popularisation drive led by ODM leader Raila Odinga in Githurai on Wednesday, January 27, turned violent when rowdy youth disrupted the rally by stoning the motorcade.

It took the intervention of local politicians and police officers to calm the group and allow the rally to proceed as planned.

Raila urged the youth to support the BBI, saying it would transform their lives through the creation of institutions like the youth commission.

