Thursday, January 7, 2021 – As President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga continue to bay for the blood of the Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, following his secret letter to the president, telling him to forget about the Building Bridges Initiative in Mt. Kenya, details have emerged revealing what transpired before the senator flipped his heart.

According to sources, Kang’ata had held a series of consultations that culminated in a secretive night meeting held at his Grogan home in Murang’a on New Year’s Eve.

The meetings had been prompted by Jubilee Party and Governor Mwangi Wa Iria’s Civic Renewal Party (CRP) losses in a by-election held in Gaturi ward, Murang’a on December 15, 2020.

Kang’ata is said to have held a meeting on the night of December 31st in which he carefully vetted attendees.

The source revealed that 24 people were present, 3 from each of the sub-counties. Strategists who have guided the Senator in his political career were also present.

The meeting was dominated by a popularity analysis of the Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke factions, after which Kang’ata was asked to chart a new political journey, starting with a candid report to President Kenyatta.

“He (Kang’ata) was told to tell the president that people were complaining of being forced into unpalatable political formations, was reeling under policy-driven business hardships and that generally, the president had become a stranger to them hence rebellion against him and his administration was at their peak,” said the source.

In the course of the meeting, the delegates are said to have questioned Kang’ata’s alliance with the Kieleweke faction.

Joshua Kimani, who spoke to the publication revealed that the senator was informed of Tanga Tanga and Deputy President William Ruto’s popularity in the region.

“The senator urged us to be as truthful as possible with him because he wanted to ensure his 2022 contest for Murang’a governor would be premised on the political pulse of the county.”

“We were all unanimous that, first, he was in the wrong wing of politics.”

“We told him point-blank that how he was used by Kieleweke to de-whip Tanga Tanga loyalists had eroded his standing in Murang’a, and that, unless he remedied the situation, he was walking into his political gallows,” Kimani was quoted as saying.

The Senate Chief Whip was advised that there was little chance that he would be elected Murang’a Governor in 2022, so long as he continued to associate himself with the Kieleweke faction aligned to President Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, and that is why he wrote the letter to Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST