Sunday, January 31, 2021 – Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, seems to have changed her mind on supporting Deputy President William Ruto and the hustler movement.

This is after she reached out to President Uhuru Kenyatta with a request for an audience.

The MP, who has been missing in action in Ruto’s recent functions, alleged that the president favoured some of the communities while he undermined others.

“We are demanding the president to have a meeting with us, the Mijikenda people because he has neglected us.”

“He has forgotten that he is the president of Kenya who according to the Constitution is the symbol of national unity,” she stated.

Jumwa faulted the president for using the Kikuyu dialect while making an address in some public gatherings.

“We have to look for people from his community who have been married into ours so as to understand what he has said.”

“When the president is speaking, everyone needs to hear directly from him,” Jumwa continued.

Further, she called upon the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) to advise the president.

Jumwa’s sentiments came in the wake of a 4-day tour by Uhuru in the Mt. Kenya region to market BBI.

