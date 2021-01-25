Our graduate trainee program attracts, recruits, develops and engages talented graduates for critical leadership and functional positions in our current and future business. We focus on fast-tracking structured development, looking to sustain high levels of performance and maximize potential. From day one, you will discover a culture where people are truly dedicated to living our values and to achieving their full potential.

Our graduate trainee programme is an important part of our talent development strategy. We have been recruiting and developing graduates for many years through independent cross-country initiatives, as well as tailor-made programmes.

A Focus on Your Needs – we have considered the characteristics, values and job expectations of graduates today.

Meaningful Opportunities – we align your development with business needs to prepare you for specific leadership positions and career paths.

Accelerated Development – rotational assignments provide accelerated learning, new perspectives, and the opportunity to gain knowledge from across the company.

Contact with Senior Management – senior managers help to identify and develop trainees and will stay in touch.

Mentoring – a senior manager provides advice on how to develop your professional profile and career.

Measurable Progress – we use a thorough set of performance indicators to track progress and to measure the success of the overall program.

QUICK FACTS:

Gender: Male/Female.

Program Duration: 12 Months.

Age Required: Max 25 years.

Minimum qualification; Graduated with at least 2nd class upper division having graduated no more than two years ago, the lower the better.

Diploma with a DISTINCTION Grade.

KEY COMPETENCIES

Problem Solving

Creativity & Innovation

Teamwork

Personal Leadership

Adaptability

Integrity & Accountability

Customer Eccentricity

Right attitude

How to Apply

