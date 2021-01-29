Job Title: Graduate Trainee
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
- 3 weeks Induction
- This will entail e-learning sessions, case studies and tailored technical training.
- 18 months
- You will spend at least 3months in each key segment and proceed to broaden your experience in other segments of the bank through a scheduled rotation in various departments/Branches for optimum job exposure
- 1 week
- Transition and role placement in area of specialization
Qualifications
- Masters Degree In Business Administration (Required)
How to Apply