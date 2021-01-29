Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

  • 3 weeks Induction
  • This will entail e-learning sessions, case studies and tailored technical training.
  • 18 months
  • You will spend at least 3months in each key segment and proceed to broaden your experience in other segments of the bank through a scheduled rotation in various departments/Branches for optimum job exposure
  • 1 week
  • Transition and role placement in area of specialization

Qualifications

  • Masters Degree In Business Administration (Required)

How to Apply

Click here to apply

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply