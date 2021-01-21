Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Nairobi

Department: Administration

Reports to: Managing Director

Responsibilities 

Tendering

  • Identify and Manage all the pre-qualifications and present them to the Management for review and
  • Sourcing for relevant
  • Coordinate and communicate proposal document delivery and costing requirements to meet proposal due dates while raising, tracking and documenting
  • Ensures all relevant documentation for bid proposals is complete and
  • Ensure all technical, commercial and contractual correspondence with Suppliers are efficiently addressed and closed
  • Prepare written proposals, financial proposals and attach all the relevant
  • Observe tender deadlines and deliver before/on
  • Contribution in cost and price
  • Coordination of tender reviews and deadlines and adjust them to the frameworks

Sales and Marketing

  • On the days you are not preparing tenders you will be selling and marketing the company’s services.
  • Social media marketing.
  • Telesales and email
  • Pre-planning weekly sales
  • Networking, Cold calling and visiting potential
  • Sending
  • Record information on a database and maintain clients’
  • Target appropriate customers-Facilities, premises, Companies, Healthcare, Hospitality, Commercial, Industrial, Education
  • Negotiating the sales and clinching business with clients

Administrative

  • Assist with general office administration
  • Compile and update the bids/quotations
  • Compile and check bids and quotations with the administrative responsiveness
  • Keep record of all approved submissions in a
  • Ensure billing and invoicing is done within the set
  • Monitor validities of closed
  • Write monthly reports on tenders
  • Arrange bid committee meetings with all role-players.
  • Distribute adjudicated submissions to relevant

Qualifications 

  • Degree in Bachelor of Commerce/ Bachelor of Business Administration (Sales and Marketing Option will be an added advantage).
  • Social media marketing will be an added
  • Strong time-management and organizational
  • Ability to coordinate several tasks at the same
  • Well-developed negotiation
  • Self-motivated and hardworking.
  • Good understanding of Tender Management
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills in both written and
  • Proficiency in Office Computer applications.
  • Result oriented
  • Integrity
  • Interpersonal Relations
  • Self-driven
  • Open – minded
  • Communication and Negotiation
  • Analytical and Financial Management
  • Project Management and Planning
  • Networking
  • Marketing, Sales and Customer Service
  • Attention to detail

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their CV and cover letter to careers@hrmconnection.com on or before 25th January 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

