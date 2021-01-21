Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Nairobi

Department: Administration

Reports to: Managing Director

Responsibilities

Tendering

Identify and Manage all the pre-qualifications and present them to the Management for review and

Sourcing for relevant

Coordinate and communicate proposal document delivery and costing requirements to meet proposal due dates while raising, tracking and documenting

Ensures all relevant documentation for bid proposals is complete and

Ensure all technical, commercial and contractual correspondence with Suppliers are efficiently addressed and closed

Prepare written proposals, financial proposals and attach all the relevant

Observe tender deadlines and deliver before/on

Contribution in cost and price

Coordination of tender reviews and deadlines and adjust them to the frameworks

Sales and Marketing

On the days you are not preparing tenders you will be selling and marketing the company’s services.

Social media marketing.

Telesales and email

Pre-planning weekly sales

Networking, Cold calling and visiting potential

Sending

Record information on a database and maintain clients’

Target appropriate customers-Facilities, premises, Companies, Healthcare, Hospitality, Commercial, Industrial, Education

Negotiating the sales and clinching business with clients

Administrative

Assist with general office administration

Compile and update the bids/quotations

Compile and check bids and quotations with the administrative responsiveness

Keep record of all approved submissions in a

Ensure billing and invoicing is done within the set

Monitor validities of closed

Write monthly reports on tenders

Arrange bid committee meetings with all role-players.

Distribute adjudicated submissions to relevant

Qualifications

Degree in Bachelor of Commerce/ Bachelor of Business Administration (Sales and Marketing Option will be an added advantage).

Social media marketing will be an added

Strong time-management and organizational

Ability to coordinate several tasks at the same

Well-developed negotiation

Self-motivated and hardworking.

Good understanding of Tender Management

Excellent communication and negotiation skills in both written and

Proficiency in Office Computer applications.

Result oriented

Integrity

Interpersonal Relations

Self-driven

Open – minded

Communication and Negotiation

Analytical and Financial Management

Project Management and Planning

Networking

Marketing, Sales and Customer Service

Attention to detail

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their CV and cover letter to careers@hrmconnection.com on or before 25th January 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.