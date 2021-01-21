Job Title: Graduate Trainee
Location: Nairobi
Department: Administration
Reports to: Managing Director
Responsibilities
Tendering
- Identify and Manage all the pre-qualifications and present them to the Management for review and
- Sourcing for relevant
- Coordinate and communicate proposal document delivery and costing requirements to meet proposal due dates while raising, tracking and documenting
- Ensures all relevant documentation for bid proposals is complete and
- Ensure all technical, commercial and contractual correspondence with Suppliers are efficiently addressed and closed
- Prepare written proposals, financial proposals and attach all the relevant
- Observe tender deadlines and deliver before/on
- Contribution in cost and price
- Coordination of tender reviews and deadlines and adjust them to the frameworks
Sales and Marketing
- On the days you are not preparing tenders you will be selling and marketing the company’s services.
- Social media marketing.
- Telesales and email
- Pre-planning weekly sales
- Networking, Cold calling and visiting potential
- Sending
- Record information on a database and maintain clients’
- Target appropriate customers-Facilities, premises, Companies, Healthcare, Hospitality, Commercial, Industrial, Education
- Negotiating the sales and clinching business with clients
Administrative
- Assist with general office administration
- Compile and update the bids/quotations
- Compile and check bids and quotations with the administrative responsiveness
- Keep record of all approved submissions in a
- Ensure billing and invoicing is done within the set
- Monitor validities of closed
- Write monthly reports on tenders
- Arrange bid committee meetings with all role-players.
- Distribute adjudicated submissions to relevant
Qualifications
- Degree in Bachelor of Commerce/ Bachelor of Business Administration (Sales and Marketing Option will be an added advantage).
- Social media marketing will be an added
- Strong time-management and organizational
- Ability to coordinate several tasks at the same
- Well-developed negotiation
- Self-motivated and hardworking.
- Good understanding of Tender Management
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills in both written and
- Proficiency in Office Computer applications.
- Result oriented
- Integrity
- Interpersonal Relations
- Self-driven
- Open – minded
- Communication and Negotiation
- Analytical and Financial Management
- Project Management and Planning
- Networking
- Marketing, Sales and Customer Service
- Attention to detail
How to Apply
Interested candidates are invited to send their CV and cover letter to careers@hrmconnection.com on or before 25th January 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.