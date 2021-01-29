Friday, January 29, 2021 – Embu Governor, Martin Wambora, has been elected the new Council of Governors Chairman.

Wambora will be deputized by Kisii Governor, James Elvis Ongwae.

The Embu governor takes over from Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, who has been the officeholder for the past two years.

The election of the Council of Governor’s chair had been touted as a battleground between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

The duo was expected to flex their political muscles with each one drumming up support for his candidate.

Ruto had fronted Makueni Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, as his preferred candidate to take over the mantle from Oparanya.

However, Kibwana pulled out of the race at the last minute, saying the position might jeopardize his chance of becoming the next president of Kenya.

On the other hand, Raila had proposed pro-BBI crusader and Murang’a Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, as a good replacement of Oparanya as the head of CoG, but like Ruto, things did not go his way.

