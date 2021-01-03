Sunday, January 3, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has announced that the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in the country in the next 45 days.

Kagwe, who was speaking during the daily Covid-19 briefing on Saturday, said the Government anticipates deliveries of the coronavirus vaccines to start at the end of this month or mid-next month as the country assesses its range of vaccine options.

“We have ordered vaccines. We are hoping that the vaccines will be here by the end of January or up to the second week of February,” said Kagwe.

The Health CS further said Kenya had developed protocols that would guide how the jabs would be given and that frontline medical workers would be given priority.

“We have a system to indicate who will be first to get the vaccines,” Kagwe said, further revealing that vaccination would not be compulsory.

The government intends to start the inoculations with the healthcare workers, police officers, teachers and students, Kagwe explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST