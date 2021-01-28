Thursday, January 28, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has rolled out a programme that will guarantee close to one million jobs to the youth.

The programme aims to train one million youths in Kenya to provide skills for online jobs and mitigate the hard biting economic situation.

ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, on January 27, 2021, confirmed that the state-backed project aimed at training one million youths on freelance online jobs is on track.

The programme, christened Ajira Initiative, which was launched in 2017, had previously taken a hit after the ICT Ministry decried lack of funds.

This is after the national government reallocated funds meant for the programme to other state projects.

The ministry stated that the initiative would enable the youth in the country to acquire digital skills that could enable them to get temporary online jobs to enable them to fend for themselves. These include software development and transcription services.

CS Mucheru revealed that the initiative would be achieved at the constituency level through the hiring of mentors, provision of free internet connectivity, and workspaces through the Constituency innovation hubs.

He further revealed that 320 innovation hubs had been set up across the country between July 2017 and June 2020.

The ministry will roll out the programme nationwide in conjunction with MasterCard Foundation, after the organization stepped in in June 2019 committing Ksh30 billion under Young Africa Works in Kenya programme targeting to equip five million Kenyan youths with digital skills.

The organisation along with other private entities transformed the Ajira Initiative into a public-private sector.

The move will take the wind out of Deputy President William Ruto’s sail. The DP has always banked on the hustlers to further his political agenda, but with Uhuru giving his hustlers the real jobs, he will have nothing to tell the youths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST