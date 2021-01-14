Thursday, January 14, 2021 – The Independence Party, KANU, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to resign from the Government for undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Thursday, Mt Kenya KANU branch chairman, John Ngure, accused Ruto of constantly disrespecting the Head of State saying it was time for him to either shape up or ship out.

Ngure said it was time for the DP to officially join the opposition and leave the Jubilee administration as “he is always against the president”.

Ngure said Ruto has for the longest time undermined the president in public while building up his political ambitions and it could no longer be tolerated, hence it was time for him “to step aside”.

He said Ruto should now pave the way for those in support of the president, his agenda, and the future of the country.

“He is always against the president. Let him step aside and officially be in the opposition since he is against the same government that he is running,” he said.

On her part, Kiambu women KANU congress member Gladys Chania accused Ruto and his allies of hypocrisy, telling them to remember the main reason they were in power was because of the president.

“Stop abusing the same person who helped you get into power. Why don’t you leave the party and see whether you will get anywhere without his help,” said Chania.

