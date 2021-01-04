Monday, January 4, 2021 – Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, surprised an 88-year-old man at his home in Chesongo, Baringo County, on Sunday, January 3.

Gideon landed at Ezekiel Kiplelmet’s home in a chopper a few minutes past 3 pm in a cleared section of his land.

Kiplelmet had always wanted to meet the senator and had on a number of occasions requested to have an audience with him.

He described him as a caring man whom he lived to see grow politically.

“I just came here to see Mzee Kiplelmet.”

He stood with the party and remained loyal till he retired. He worked with Mzee Moi and me,” Gideon stated.

The senator acknowledged that Mzee Kiplelmet had been of help to him especially when it came to matters relating to the KANU party.

“I am happy to have seen the old man.”

“I am at peace with myself having seen him and I thank the family for taking care of him,” Gideon added.

After the visit, the 88-year-old, who is mostly confined inside the house, was wheeled out by his grandchildren to where the senator was addressing the locals in the area.

The senator used the opportunity to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He said that the youth were the greatest beneficiaries of the report and asked them to support it.

His visit came days after the KANU chairman was forced to cut short his trip to Kapsisiywa village to visit Talai elders.

The irate youth barricaded the convoy with sticks, eventually forcing the convoy to retreat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST