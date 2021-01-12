Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, is now a marked man over the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.

This is after former PS Kamau Thugge is set to testify against him in the Ksh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.

This comes after the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) withdrew the charges against Thugge and former Wildlife Principal Secretary Susan Koech in a deal that will see them become prosecution witnesses in the scandal.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alexander Muteti had filed an application asking the court to discharge both Thugge and Koech who were the accounting officers of their respective ministries.

Nairobi Magistrate Douglas Ogoti granted the application and ordered cash bail to be returned to the suspects.

The judge also granted Muteti’s request to be given one month to produce the 18 Italians who had been charged alongside Rotich.

He added that they had been in contact with the Italian government over the matter.

“Italy was the most hit by Covid-19 so we were not able to process the matter for the appearance of number 8 to number 26 suspects.”

“We have asked for legal assistance with the Italian government to help extradite the suspects,” Muteti stated.

The move to flip Thugge against his former boss is part of a fool-proof strategy that will see the main culprits brought to book.

The Arror and Kimwarer scandal has been one of the biggest scandals that have rocked Kenya.

