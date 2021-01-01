Azizi Realtors

Job Title: General Manager

Reports to: Directors

JOB SUMMARY: The Manager will work with the team to provide leadership in growing the business portfolio to achieve company objectives, while applying best practices in customer, office and people management.

WILL BE RESPONSIBLE TO PROVIDE:

The financial and non-financial objectives

Leadership and vision to the organization by assisting the Board and staff toward the achievement of the organization’s mission, strategy, and its annual goals and objectives

Ensure the company grows its revenues and is profitable

Execute and develop annual plans, including evaluation and reporting of progress on plans Business

Growth responsibilities – 70%

The overall in-charge of the day to day running of the company and its growth. This entails growing Sales and Lettings and Property Management

Work alongside the Directors to review and implement the companys strategic plan

Develop and implement marketing plans and projects for new and existing products

Train the sales and marketing staff on all business development aspects

Work as a team with the sales and marketing executives to generate revenue

Monitor, review and report on all marketing activities and results every week for discussion with top management

Determine and manage the marketing budget and deliver within agreed budget

Liaise with media and advertising to create company visibility to the target market

Make sales presentations to corporate, individuals and institutions

Maintain good client relationships through deliberate search for customer feedback

Attend contractual meetings with client and with other relevant authorities as required

This shall involve personal sales and lettings from time to time

Administrative Duties – 30%

Develop and implement clear office systems, procedures, and policies to ensure efficiency and objectivity

Oversee and monitor the assets and internal control systems and consult with management on the adequacy and/or need for reviewing the existing policies and systems.

Oversee the preparation and review of annual company budgets and quarterly forecasts preparation, monitoring and reporting

Provides adequate written communication to keep all company employees and stakeholders appropriately informed

Oversee the purchasing of all office supplies, computers and equipment upon approval by DIRECTORS

Incharge of hiring, orientation employees, training, leave administration and settling disciplinary matters and grievances

KEY RESULT AREAS

Consistent growth of revenue and client portfolio

Preparation and effective implementation of organizational plans within timelines

Achievement of agreed team sales targets

Efficient payments by the client within agreed timelines

Innovation and improvement of new products and markets

Healthy teamwork within organization departments

Implementation of companies strategies to ensure targets are met

Effective and efficient communication with team members

Good client relations and satisfaction

Ability to guide the top management on investment avenues through diversification or market expansions

Proactive risk assessment and action

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A graduate from recognized university with a degree in business related fields.

An MBA is an added advantage

Minimum of 3 years progressive management experience in real estate necessary

Sound knowledge of the property market

Excellent, proven interpersonal, verbal and written communications skills.

Effective problem – solving and mediation skills

Demonstrated ability to share skills and knowledge with others

Proficiency with office computer equipment and software

How to Apply

Email your applications to sales@azizirealtors.co.ke.

Deadline: 15th January 2021