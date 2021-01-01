Azizi Realtors
Job Title: General Manager
Reports to: Directors
JOB SUMMARY: The Manager will work with the team to provide leadership in growing the business portfolio to achieve company objectives, while applying best practices in customer, office and people management.
WILL BE RESPONSIBLE TO PROVIDE:
The financial and non-financial objectives
- Leadership and vision to the organization by assisting the Board and staff toward the achievement of the organization’s mission, strategy, and its annual goals and objectives
- Ensure the company grows its revenues and is profitable
- Execute and develop annual plans, including evaluation and reporting of progress on plans Business
Growth responsibilities – 70%
- The overall in-charge of the day to day running of the company and its growth. This entails growing Sales and Lettings and Property Management
- Work alongside the Directors to review and implement the companys strategic plan
- Develop and implement marketing plans and projects for new and existing products
- Train the sales and marketing staff on all business development aspects
- Work as a team with the sales and marketing executives to generate revenue
- Monitor, review and report on all marketing activities and results every week for discussion with top management
- Determine and manage the marketing budget and deliver within agreed budget
- Liaise with media and advertising to create company visibility to the target market
- Make sales presentations to corporate, individuals and institutions
- Maintain good client relationships through deliberate search for customer feedback
- Attend contractual meetings with client and with other relevant authorities as required
- This shall involve personal sales and lettings from time to time
Administrative Duties – 30%
- Develop and implement clear office systems, procedures, and policies to ensure efficiency and objectivity
- Oversee and monitor the assets and internal control systems and consult with management on the adequacy and/or need for reviewing the existing policies and systems.
- Oversee the preparation and review of annual company budgets and quarterly forecasts preparation, monitoring and reporting
- Provides adequate written communication to keep all company employees and stakeholders appropriately informed
- Oversee the purchasing of all office supplies, computers and equipment upon approval by DIRECTORS
- Incharge of hiring, orientation employees, training, leave administration and settling disciplinary matters and grievances
KEY RESULT AREAS
- Consistent growth of revenue and client portfolio
- Preparation and effective implementation of organizational plans within timelines
- Achievement of agreed team sales targets
- Efficient payments by the client within agreed timelines
- Innovation and improvement of new products and markets
- Healthy teamwork within organization departments
- Implementation of companies strategies to ensure targets are met
- Effective and efficient communication with team members
- Good client relations and satisfaction
- Ability to guide the top management on investment avenues through diversification or market expansions
- Proactive risk assessment and action
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A graduate from recognized university with a degree in business related fields.
- An MBA is an added advantage
- Minimum of 3 years progressive management experience in real estate necessary
- Sound knowledge of the property market
- Excellent, proven interpersonal, verbal and written communications skills.
- Effective problem – solving and mediation skills
- Demonstrated ability to share skills and knowledge with others
- Proficiency with office computer equipment and software
How to Apply
Email your applications to sales@azizirealtors.co.ke.
Deadline: 15th January 2021