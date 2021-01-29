Job Title: Fulfillment Representative

Location: Kenya, Kenya

Department: Commercial

Type: Contracted

Min. Experience: Entry Level

Job Description

Twiga is a supplier of Fresh Fruit and Vegetables (FFV) and FMCG to vendors in urban African markets. We connect farmers to urban retailers in informal markets, and by supplying them with quality produce we ensure food safety and security.

This role is responsible for distributing produce/products promptly to customers within the set timelines and laid out standard operating procedures.

Responsibilities

Follow the laid-out route plan, deliver ordered produce/products to vendors in the assigned route as per the delivery manifest.

Deliver goods at the scheduled time, keeping a clear log on delivery times for all orders, accounting for all assigned crates, and ensuring payment for goods upon delivery.

Timely collection of customers returns and ensuring the end of day stock reconciliation completed within the set timelines.

Inspect the assigned delivery assets i.e. DMS handset and crates and verify that they are maintained as per the set standards and are available for inspection where need be.

Develop rapport, understand and anticipate the customers’ needs and initiate actions to solve them or escalate as required.

Maintain quality customer service in the delivery of the customer’s promise.

Observe the vehicle maintenance schedule, fuel the truck when needed and report any mechanical problems immediately to your supervisor.

Qualifications

A detail-oriented professional skilled in accurately and efficiently fulfilling orders.

Possess a KCSE certificate, a valid certificate of good conduct; and a clean and valid driver’s license.

How to Apply

Send your CV with the role you’re applying for as the subject to: careers@twiga.com

Twiga is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We champion equal treatment of all applicants. Twiga does not charge its applicants any fees whatsoever and has not authorized any agent to levy any fees on its behalf. If anyone requests you to make any payment with respect to this application, please report the incident to info@twiga.com or to our hotline on +254 (0) 709 258 000.