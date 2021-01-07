Title: Front Office Executive
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Front Office Executive to undertake all receptionist duties.
Responsibilities
- Provide administrative support
- Handle and address customer complaints.
- Coordinate and maintain records for staff office space, phones, laptops, company credit cards and office keys.
- Manage correspondence and dispatch both internally and externally.
- Liaise with various service providers to ensure prompt and reliable service provision.
- Maintain files, materials, information, schedules and legal documents.
- Ensure maintenance and compliance of the safety and health measures at the premises.
- Ensure that the presentation of the office and the reception area is clean and immaculate at all times.
- Oversee all services provided on a regular basis and ensure that all office running-related bills are paid on time.
- Control human traffic at the front office by efficiently linking visitors to their hosts.
- Offer administrative support and resolve administrative problems and inquiries.
Qualifications
- Bachelors Degree in Administration or related (desirable).
- Two years of experience in an engaging front office.
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities
- Analytical thinker with detailed research proficiencies.
- Fantastic organizational skills and detail oriented.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Ability to maintain a pleasant personality and calm down irate clients.
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and competing deadlines
- Any other duties as reasonably requested by Management.
How to apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your C.V only quoting the job title on the email subject (Front Office position) to hresource@colnet.co.ke by COB 15th January 2021
Indicate the salary expectation in the mail.
Kindly note only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.