Our Client, in the Health Industry is seeking to recruit a Front Office / Administrative Assistant.
Position Role: The Position will fully manage the front office operations, clients and support the back office. Focus in customer service provision, administration and basic book-keeping skills are required of the successful individual.
Responsibilities:
- Focal person in the company with ability to effectively respond to all clients and incoming calls.
- Maintain an updated database of all clients, visitors and stakeholders
- Follow up on appointments and send out reminders for routine health check-ups
- Bill patients in a timely manner
- Ensure that all payments are banked daily
- Prepare all required medical documentation
- Maintain an updated filing system
- Ensure the reception area is well maintained at all times
- Manage the social media pages of the company
- Receive parcels, letters and distribute them accordingly
- Book-keeping and writing weekly reports
- Data entry using QuickBooks and other relevant software used in the company
Skills / Qualifications
- Diploma in Business Administration or related business course
- A Bachelors degree in Administration or related courses is an added advantage
- At least 3 – 4 years practical work experience in a busy environment
- Respectful, diplomatic, and dependable individual with excellent organization skills
- An organized, time conscious person with ability to meet deadlines
- Enthusiastic, team player with a good interpersonal skills and working attitude
- Computer literate with excellent skills in MS-Office and QuickBooks
How to Apply
Candidates who meet the outlined Qualifications and Skills should send their CV with 3 referees and a cover letter to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com by Wednesday 27th January, 2021.
Indicate current and expected salary and position title on the subject line.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.