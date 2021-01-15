Our Client, in the Health Industry is seeking to recruit a Front Office / Administrative Assistant.

Position Role: The Position will fully manage the front office operations, clients and support the back office. Focus in customer service provision, administration and basic book-keeping skills are required of the successful individual.

Responsibilities:

  • Focal person in the company with ability to effectively respond to all clients and incoming calls.
  • Maintain an updated database of all clients, visitors and stakeholders
  • Follow up on appointments and send out reminders for routine health check-ups
  • Bill patients in a timely manner
  • Ensure that all payments are banked daily
  • Prepare all required medical documentation
  • Maintain an updated filing system
  • Ensure the reception area is well maintained at all times
  • Manage the social media pages of the company
  • Receive parcels, letters and distribute them accordingly
  • Book-keeping and writing weekly reports
  • Data entry using QuickBooks and other relevant software used in the company

Skills / Qualifications

  • Diploma in Business Administration or related business course
  • A Bachelors degree in Administration or related courses is an added advantage
  • At least 3 – 4 years practical work experience in a busy environment
  • Respectful, diplomatic, and dependable individual with excellent organization skills
  • An organized, time conscious person with ability to meet deadlines
  • Enthusiastic, team player with a good interpersonal skills and working attitude
  • Computer literate with excellent skills in MS-Office and QuickBooks

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the outlined Qualifications and Skills should send their CV with 3 referees and a cover letter to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com by Wednesday 27th January, 2021.

Indicate current and expected salary and position title on the subject line.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply