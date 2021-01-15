Our Client, in the Health Industry is seeking to recruit a Front Office / Administrative Assistant.

Position Role: The Position will fully manage the front office operations, clients and support the back office. Focus in customer service provision, administration and basic book-keeping skills are required of the successful individual.

Responsibilities:

Focal person in the company with ability to effectively respond to all clients and incoming calls.

Maintain an updated database of all clients, visitors and stakeholders

Follow up on appointments and send out reminders for routine health check-ups

Bill patients in a timely manner

Ensure that all payments are banked daily

Prepare all required medical documentation

Maintain an updated filing system

Ensure the reception area is well maintained at all times

Manage the social media pages of the company

Receive parcels, letters and distribute them accordingly

Book-keeping and writing weekly reports

Data entry using QuickBooks and other relevant software used in the company

Skills / Qualifications

Diploma in Business Administration or related business course

A Bachelors degree in Administration or related courses is an added advantage

At least 3 – 4 years practical work experience in a busy environment

Respectful, diplomatic, and dependable individual with excellent organization skills

An organized, time conscious person with ability to meet deadlines

Enthusiastic, team player with a good interpersonal skills and working attitude

Computer literate with excellent skills in MS-Office and QuickBooks

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the outlined Qualifications and Skills should send their CV with 3 referees and a cover letter to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com by Wednesday 27th January, 2021.

Indicate current and expected salary and position title on the subject line.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.