Wednesday, 13 January 2021 – A Kenyan man identified as Wakili Onoli Omukamani has taken to social media and narrated how he rose from humble beginnings with his wife.

In the year 2000, they were living in a mud house that they have preserved to date so that anytime they see the dilapidated house, memories of their previous hard life can linger in their minds and keep them grounded.

Omoli revealed that his wife stuck with him through thick and thin and 20 years later, they live in a palatial residence.

He noted that marriage works if you get the right partner who is ready to support your dreams.

Here’s what he posted on the Thriving Couples Kenya Facebook group.

This the house they were living in the year 2000.

This is their posh home 20 years later.

See photos of the lovely couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.