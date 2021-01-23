Home Forum Fraudsters Alert! This gender should be feared (PHOTO) Fraudsters Alert! This gender should be feared (PHOTO) January 23, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Jealous man snitches on an elderly mzee who was entertaining a slay queen in a local bar (PHOTO) DCI arrest a 35-year-old Kikuyu man who abused and impregnated his 13-year-old daughter – What’s happening in Central? (PHOTO) Is this the best dad in the world? – See these wonderful PHOTOs LADY in tears as her best friend snatches her husband and gets married to him (PHOTOs) Kenyan man shares interesting romantic PHOTOs as he celebrates 21 years of marriage – Look at this! Have you seen this Form 3 girl? – What is really happening in this country? (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow