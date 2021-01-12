Tuesday, 12 January 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress Jackline Matubia, who is popularly known as Jolene, is living her best life after parting ways with her husband.

Jolene was dumped by her husband, Nyogz, who is a pilot after she confronted him over cheating allegations.

She is now enjoying her life as a single mother and advertising her goodies on social media like a typical socialite.

The curvy actress and TV host posted a hot video showing off her juicy moves while dressed to kill.

She turned around and displayed her goodies to Team Mafisi from all angles.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST