Wednesday, 20 January 2021 – Ian Nene, popularly known as Almasi, shot to fame through the once-popular program Machachari Show that was being aired on Citizen TV.

Almasi played the role of the cool kid in the defunct TV program and his prowess in the queens’ language and flamboyant lifestyle endeared him to fans.

The talented actor relocated to the United Kingdom for further studies and after landing there, he completely changed his lifestyle.

Almasi started rocking weird outfits and pulling stunts associated with members of LGBT.

He went on to introduce his white boyfriend, leaving Kenyans surprised.

Almasi boldly parades his mzungu boyfriend and from the look of things, they are madly in love.

