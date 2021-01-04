Monday, January 4, 2021 – Former IEBC Commissioner, Dr. Roselyn Akombe, has left her US job.

In a statement on Twitter, Akombe announced that she has left the US where she worked as the Chief of Policy at the Policy and Mediation Division, Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs at the United Nations in New York.

She stated that she would be returning to Africa and would be based in Ethiopia.

“Thrilled to join the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) today as the Governance and Peacebuilding Africa Coordinator at the Regional Hub in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” she stated in a tweet.

The former IEBC commissioner also expressed excitement that her new role involves her passion for development.

“After 14 years on the political side of the UN family, glad to switch to my other passion development,” Akombe added.

She has a wealth of experience in the international and NGO sector having been an activist in her earlier years.

She also previously worked with the African Union as an economist.

Akombe is an advocate for the protection of human rights, social justice, environmental protection, and inclusion of youth and women in all political and socio-economic spheres of life.

Before her work with the African Union and the United Nations, she was active in the Kenyan student movement, civil society and the women’s movement.

She continued activism in the US with Women Rising Inc. which focuses on economic opportunities for Black women.

Akombe supports several causes dedicated to social justice and the full involvement of youth and women in all aspects of life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST